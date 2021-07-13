Twitter 'temporarily' suspends Julius Malema for breaking its rules
Twitter has “temporarily” prohibited EFF leader Julius Malema from tweeting, after the social media network found him to have violated its rules.
“We have determined that you have violated Twitter rules, so we’ve temporarily limited some of your account features,” reads the notification sent to Malema by Twitter — which was shared by the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
Twitter limited Malema’s account to sending direct messages to his followers. He is prohibited from tweeting, retweeting, following accounts and liking posts.
The limited features on Malema's account were applicable for 11 hours.
Ndlozi did not take kindly to this decision.
Dear @twitter don’t silence voices that are calling for a political solution to politics problems as opposed to violence & massacres. Your suspension of this account gives advantage to bloodthirsty racist killers in South Africa with no regard for black lives. #BlackVoicesMatter pic.twitter.com/SQsdk4A4p0— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) July 13, 2021
“Dear @twitter, don’t silence voices that are calling for a political solution to politics problems as opposed to violence and massacres. Your suspension of this account gives advantage to bloodthirsty racist killers in South Africa with no regard for black lives,” Ndlozi said.
