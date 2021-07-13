WATCH | Mbalula reminds Zuma supporters of his words on honouring rule of law amid ongoing looting

Amid protests linked to the incarceration of Jacob Zuma, transport minister Fikile Mbalula has reminded the former president’s supporters of his words about honouring the rule of law.

Zuma is serving his 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal. He was handed the sentence by the Constitutional Court last month after failing to appear at the state capture inquiry.

Many of his supporters, including his son Duduzane, have been calling for his release.

Taking to social media this week, Mbalula shared a clip of Zuma’s 2009 Al Jazeera interview in which he can be heard discussing his ongoing corruption case and the rule of law.

Speaking to Sir David Frost, Zuma, who was a presidential candidate at the time, said no president was above the law.