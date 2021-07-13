'What a disappointment': 7 reactions to Ramaphosa’s address on looting and unrest

Many on social media have dubbed President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Monday night a miss, saying he did not show strong leadership qualities.

Ramaphosa delivered his second address in two days, in the wake of ongoing looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The violence broke out in Gauteng at the weekend after days of protests in KwaZulu-Natal linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

In his address, Ramaphosa pledged to restore calm across the country and authorised the deployment of the SA Defence Force (SANDF) to help the SA Police Service.

He said the violence had its roots in the pronouncements and activities of individuals with a political purpose, and expressions of frustration and anger.

“At the beginning of this unrest, there may have been some people who sought to agitate for violence and disorder along ethnic lines. We know that the majority of our people have out of principle refused to be mobilised along these lines,” said Ramaphosa.

“However, what we are witnessing now are opportunistic acts of criminality, with groups of people instigating chaos merely as a cover for looting and theft.”