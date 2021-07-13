Zikalala praises Zuma, says call for his release must be heard — 'but it cannot justify violence'

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said the call for the release of former president Jacob Zuma from prison was understandable but not a justification for looting and violence.

In his update on the violent protests, widespread looting and vandalism that have swept through the province, Zikalala said it would be “good to see the former president released,” but the call had to be done peacefully.

“I think we must be clear here. There are two factors. The one factor is that there is a genuine cry for the release of former president Jacob Zuma, that must be understood and listened to peacefully and within the law. There is nothing wrong with people who call for the release within the law and not interfering with the rights of others. We, especially as the ANC, support that and we will call for that by following processes within the law and constitution.

“It would be good to see the former president released but it cannot justify violence. Vandalism, stealing in shops are criminal acts,” he said.