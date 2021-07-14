POLL | What do you think of Twitter suspending Julius Malema?

EFF leader Julius Malema was off Twitter for 11 hours after his account was temporarily suspended for breaking the social media platform’s rules.

A message shared by EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi showed that the platform prohibited Malema from tweeting, sharing tweets and liking posts.

“While in this state, you can still browse Twitter but you’re limited to only sending Direct Messages to your followers. No tweets, retweets, fleets, follows, or likes,” said Twitter.

The platform did not give reasons behind the suspension of the account.