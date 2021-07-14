POLL | What do you think of Twitter suspending Julius Malema?
EFF leader Julius Malema was off Twitter for 11 hours after his account was temporarily suspended for breaking the social media platform’s rules.
A message shared by EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi showed that the platform prohibited Malema from tweeting, sharing tweets and liking posts.
“While in this state, you can still browse Twitter but you’re limited to only sending Direct Messages to your followers. No tweets, retweets, fleets, follows, or likes,” said Twitter.
The platform did not give reasons behind the suspension of the account.
Ndlozi accused Twitter of silencing Malema for calling for political solutions to political problems in SA.
“Your suspension of this account gives an advantage to bloodthirsty racist killers in SA with no regard for black lives,” Ndlozi said.
No soldiers on our streets! Otherwise, we are joining. All fighters must be ready... they won't kill us all. We need a political solution to a political problem, not soldiers.#NoToSoldiers— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 12, 2021
Before the account’s suspension, Malema had called for EFF supporters to oppose the deployment of soldiers in areas affected by violent protests and looting.
This after President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday called on members of the military to quell tensions on the ground.
Malema was back on Twitter on Wednesday morning.
I'm back, and please help me find our Gogo. Already dispatched the legal team to look for her at the police stations this morning. 😢 pic.twitter.com/HUicu0BNEF— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 14, 2021