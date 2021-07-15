'Chaos and mayhem': ANC veterans slam looting

The ANC Veterans League (ANCVL) has added its voice to those denouncing the looting of goods and public violence sparked by the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, saying this was unprecedented since the advent of democracy in 1994.

ANCVL president Snuki Zikalala said the riots negatively affect every member of society.

This as big corporates have halted production and transportation of essential goods leading to a scarcity of fuel and food after shops and factories were looted and burnt down in the “free Zuma” riots which started last week. The Covid-19 vaccination rollout has also been affected as various sites had to shut down.

“This unwarranted and wanton violence affects every member of society. The sick are not able to visit the hospitals, Covid-19 vaccines had to be suspended in some areas as it was gaining momentum, health workers cannot get to work and food supplies have been affected,” said Zikalala.

“This public violence and mass looting has not been seen since the advent of our constitutional democracy. This was provoked by individuals calling for resistance to the decision of the Constitutional Court in the contempt hearing of the former president and has been joined by criminals and thugs.”