Jacob Zuma’s brother to be laid to rest next Thursday, says family elder
Former president Jacob Zuma’s brother Michael will be buried next Thursday, a family elder has confirmed.
Khanya, who is one of three remaining elder brothers in the Zuma clan, said the family made the decision during a meeting on Thursday.
“We were going to have the funeral this Saturday and then decided to have it next week Thursday because we discovered that his wife MaXulu had Covid-19 and has been hospitalised. She has to be in hospital for 14 days and she will be discharged next Tuesday.
The Legal Team had a marathon session with H.E President Zuma.— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) July 15, 2021
All legal matters were discussed and lawyers properly briefed.
Bab' Nxamalala is very clear and resolute. He struggled for justice and that's all he wants, justice, not sympathy or any favours. pic.twitter.com/ak3JjEjlSC
“So we thought Thursday will be perfect because we can’t bury him without her. All the preparations for the funeral have been done,” said Khanya.
The 77-year-old said health officials were at the Nkandla homestead where all the family members were tested for Covid-19. Most family members tested negative.
TimesLIVE reported this week that Jacob Zuma was yet to file an application to correctional services to be granted permission to attend the funeral.
Khanya said he discussed the application with one of Zuma’s wives, Bongi Ngema-Zuma.
“There are attempts to get him to attend the funeral but I am not sure whether they will succeed. We are hoping that because the funeral has been moved, it can give them more time to make the application,” said Khanya.
The JG Zuma Foundation tweeted on Wednesday evening that Zuma’s legal team, led by advocate Dali Mpofu, visited him at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal to discuss various legal matters. The foundations’ Mzwanele Manyi and Mpofu were not immediately available to comment.
Michael died on Sunday morning after a long illness, just a few days after Zuma was taken into custody.
Zuma is serving 15 months in prison for contempt of court after failing to appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
TimesLIVE