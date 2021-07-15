Politics

Jacob Zuma’s brother to be laid to rest next Thursday, says family elder

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
15 July 2021 - 21:42
Former president Jacob Zuma with his younger brother Michael in Nkandla in December 2007. Michael died after a long illness.
Former president Jacob Zuma with his younger brother Michael in Nkandla in December 2007. Michael died after a long illness.
Image: Sunday Times / Simphiwe Nkwali

Former president Jacob Zuma’s brother Michael will be buried next Thursday, a family elder has confirmed.

Khanya, who is one of three remaining elder brothers in the Zuma clan, said the family made the decision during a meeting on Thursday.

“We were going to have the funeral this Saturday and then decided to have it next week Thursday because we discovered that his wife MaXulu had Covid-19 and has been hospitalised. She has to be in hospital for 14 days and she will be discharged next Tuesday.

“So we thought Thursday will be perfect because we can’t bury him without her. All the preparations for the funeral have been done,” said Khanya.

The 77-year-old said health officials were at the Nkandla homestead where all the family members were tested for Covid-19. Most family members tested negative.

Zuma yet to apply for release to attend late brother’s funeral

The former president would be permitted to apply for 'compassionate leave' to attend his brother Michael's funeral, correctional services said.
Politics
1 day ago

TimesLIVE reported this week that Jacob Zuma was yet to file an application to correctional services to be granted permission to attend the funeral.

Khanya said he discussed the application with one of Zuma’s wives, Bongi Ngema-Zuma.

“There are attempts to get him to attend the funeral but I am not sure whether they will succeed. We are hoping that because the funeral has been moved, it can give them more time to make the application,” said Khanya.  

The JG Zuma Foundation tweeted on Wednesday evening that Zuma’s legal team, led by advocate Dali Mpofu, visited him at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal to discuss various legal matters. The foundations’ Mzwanele Manyi and Mpofu were not immediately available to comment.  

Michael died on Sunday morning after a long illness, just a few days after Zuma was taken into custody.

Zuma is serving 15 months in prison for contempt of court after failing to appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Dali Mpofu to meet Jacob Zuma to discuss legal matters

Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team, led by advocate Dali Mpofu, will on Thursday visit him at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal ...
Politics
12 hours ago

Meet the top cop who convinced Jacob Zuma to go to jail

Maj-Gen Nonhlanhla Zulu 'is honoured and proud to have represented the police and South Africans'
News
6 days ago

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala slams looting by Jacob Zuma supporters

KwaZulu-Natal premier and ANC provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala has slammed looting by supporters of Jacob Zuma amid widespread riots calling for ...
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WhatsApp group links ANC members to looting chaos Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | Have Ace Magashule and the RET brigade played their last hand? Politics

Latest Videos

‘I will die for my community’: Taxi drivers fight back against looters
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?