Jacob Zuma’s brother to be laid to rest next Thursday, says family elder

TimesLIVE reported this week that Jacob Zuma was yet to file an application to correctional services to be granted permission to attend the funeral.

Khanya said he discussed the application with one of Zuma’s wives, Bongi Ngema-Zuma.

“There are attempts to get him to attend the funeral but I am not sure whether they will succeed. We are hoping that because the funeral has been moved, it can give them more time to make the application,” said Khanya.

The JG Zuma Foundation tweeted on Wednesday evening that Zuma’s legal team, led by advocate Dali Mpofu, visited him at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal to discuss various legal matters. The foundations’ Mzwanele Manyi and Mpofu were not immediately available to comment.

Michael died on Sunday morning after a long illness, just a few days after Zuma was taken into custody.

Zuma is serving 15 months in prison for contempt of court after failing to appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

TimesLIVE