Looting and violence were a 'deliberate' attack on democracy in SA: Ramaphosa

16 July 2021 - 21:24
Police confront protesters in a supermarket during this week's rioting.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the recent violent protests and rampant looting SA has experienced were a “deliberate, co-ordinated and well planned attack” on the country’s democracy.

“It's clear the events were nothing but a deliberate and well planned attack on our democracy. These actions were intended to cripple the economy of our country and dislodge the democratic state,” Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation on Friday night.

He said those behind the violence sought to inflame racial tensions and violence. They sought to manipulate the poor and vulnerable for their own benefit.

“This attempted insurrection has failed because South Africans have rejected it and have stood up in defence of our democracy.”

He admitted that government was not prepared for the events that had unfolded.

“We were poorly prepared for an orchestrated campaign of this nature. We didn't have the capabilities and plans in place to respond swiftly and decisively.”

This is a developing story.

