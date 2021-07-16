Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Unpacking SA's looting crisis: Would pardoning Zuma help or hinder efforts to bring calm to SA?

16 July 2021 - 06:19 By Mike Siluma and Paige Muller
The Durban CBD after a long day of looting.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, there can only be one topic worth delving into: this week we focus all our attention on SA's current looting crisis and how it came about.

Was it organised? Is there a political agenda? Who may be complicit? And would pardoning former president Jacob Zuma escalate or calm the situation?  

We delve into all this and much more in this week's episode:

TimesLIVE

