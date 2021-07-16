President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on Friday night

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Friday evening.

Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced the “family meeting” scheduled for 8.30pm during a cabinet briefing in the afternoon.

She said the president would address the nation after his oversight visit to KwaZulu-Natal amid ongoing unrest and riots in Gauteng and KZN which have claimed the lives of scores of people.

TimesLIVE