Violent pro-Zuma protests and looting cost police R350m

The SAPS has spent R350m in the last few days in a bid to curtail violent looting and protests.

This was revealed by Maj-Gen Leon Rabie in a report to the portfolio committee for police in parliament on Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have been engulfed by violent protests and looting which started out as a call for the release of former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma was taken into custody last week on Wednesday night after being sentenced to 15 months in prison for failure to adhere to a Constitutional Court ruling directing him to appear at the Zondo commission to answer allegations of state capture.

“The estimates on expenditure as far as these deployments are concerned, it's provisionally estimated at approximately R350m, the expenditure that in turn has resulted in the deployment.

“What is contributing to the expenditure mentioned is, in terms of the direct costs, the all inclusive overtime allowance, night shift and service allowance, the remuneration of the reservists, meal allowance,” said Rabie.