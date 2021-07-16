Politics

WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa touches down in KZN amid unrest

16 July 2021 - 10:17 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday in the City of eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal, after days of violence and looting by some residents. 

The provincial leadership was caught off guard when locals took to the streets to burn down and loot a number of businesses.

The riots also spread to some provinces, with Gauteng and KZN incurring the most damage and loss of life, as major retail facilities, malls and commercial buildings were looted and burnt down. 

So far the death toll of the riots stands at about 117 people.

TimesLIVE

The eThekwini Metro has been the epicentre of rampant looting and burning of shopping malls and other business buildings such as warehouses.
