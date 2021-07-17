Parliament mourns chair of National House of Traditional Leaders

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed condolences to Mahlangu’s family during his address on Friday evening after the spate of lootings that plagued KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

He also sent condolences to the families of musician Tsepo Tshola, former KwaZulu-Natal premier Prof Ben Ngubane, former Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo, and Michael Zuma, former president Jacob Zuma’s younger brother.

Mahlangu was an advocate for land redistribution. During the state of the nation address debate in March, he urged Ramaphosa to consider the traditional leaders’ request for a presidential land summit.

“We need the amendment of the constitution to provide for expropriation of land without compensation, that 87% of land which is in the hands of government, churches and the private sector. However, food production should not be compromised,” he said.

Mahlangu said adequate support should be given to the structures of traditional leadership.

“Provide support and increase co-operation between government and traditional leaders for the development of rural communities as well as amend the constitution so as to provide for the powers and functions of traditional leaders as per the discussions held from 1998 to 2003,” he said.

TimesLIVE