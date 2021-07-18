It's another delay tactic, the state says as it rejects Zuma's request for trial postponement

The state has hit back at former president Jacob Zuma, saying his request for a one-week postponement of his fraud and corruption trial should not be granted.

Zuma is scheduled to appear in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday, where he was set to present a “special plea” that he be acquitted without trial. Zuma's lawyers said the former president would present oral evidence as part of this plea.

But, citing recent civil unrest and dissatisfaction with the decision to hold the case virtually, Zuma had requested a one-week postponement. The application was made on Saturday, through his lawyer.