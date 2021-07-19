Ndlozi ruffles feathers again with his latest comment about Mandela's legacy
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has again come under fire on social media, after ruffling feathers with his latest comments on Nelson Mandela's legacy.
While SA took part in 67 minutes of activism on Sunday to commemorate the late former president's birthday, Ndlozi reflected on what Mandela's legacy meant.
“The name of Mandela has since been drained of all its political sharpness! One can’t say Mandela any more at the face of anti-black racism and a racist either collapses or runs away. Under the shadow of this name racism has found comfort — it knows it will be negotiated with,” said Ndlozi.
The name of Mandela has since been drained of all its political sharpness! One can’t say Mandela anymore at the face of anti-black racism & a racists either collapses or runs away. Under the shadow of this name racism has found comfort - it knows it will be negotiated with! 💔— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) July 18, 2021
He said Mandela's name was also “used for apolitical ends like motivational talks and to lie about racial unity”.
“No other name has become so disempowering for the African political project against racism than the name of Mandela,” he added.
No other name has become so disempowering for the African political project against racism, than the name of Mandela.— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) July 18, 2021
It is now an empty name used for apolitical ends like: motivational talks, self-help pop-psychology and charity! Worse; to lie about racial unity! Sies!
This is not the first time Ndlozi has taken to social media to question Mandela's legacy.
Earlier this year, he went on a tirade about Mandela on the 31st anniversary of his release from prison.
He said the only thing many people can point at is that Mandela was the first black president, and the only thing nationalised was his face on SA's coins and banknotes.
“Other than that, there’s nothing to show for our freedom. Black people remain landless — 27 years after Mandela’s democracy.”
Late last year, Ndlozi said Mandela wasted 27 years that “resulted in an empty reconciliation deal”.
“I think the truly wasted years are the 27 years that resulted in an empty reconciliation deal. In Mandela’s memory, blacks are silenced in the false hope to appeal to the morality of whites. It will be 27 years next, that morality is nowhere,” Ndlozi said.
His latest statement drew mixed reactions, with many saying Ndlozi was trying to find flaws in Mandela's legacy and that he should stop the “unnecessary hate on the dead”.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
There are many contexts to the Mandela name. For many of us Nigerians (and non South Africans), it will continue to mean selflessness and sacrifice, which has rarely been seen before or after him, in this continent.— Akeem Oyalowo (@keemside) July 18, 2021
We should keep that story alive for the sakes of all of us.
As a politician why are you not out on the streets calming the situation, cleaning up the place, restoring law and order...is this not what politicians are meant to be doing?— Krish Naidoo (@KrishNaidoo) July 18, 2021
No other party disempowers their members as much as the EFF does. Today is Mandelas day, a well earned day. The world will never ever have a Ndlozi day, so keep quiet and get back to work.— ConcernedSaffa (@AbelSaffa) July 18, 2021
The name of Mandela called for unity of the colors and for all colors to live in harmony in one nation, What is disempowering about that, what is disempowering about telling people to put aside their differences and work together?— Colbeer (@Colbeer2) July 18, 2021
Ndlozi is a one horse race and it’s already run that race.— John Spy (@amanalready) July 18, 2021
No tangible and sustainable solutions, only theoretical shyte.
Mandela played his part for SA, it’s incumbent to the present generation to forge a new racial relations reflective of their political aspirations.— Nduku Nduna (@nduna9) July 18, 2021
We know you want your chance in the spotlight and Mandela has taken all the best spots but knocking another black man down just to elevate yourself is not worse than what racism did/does to us we only have few black heroes as is pic.twitter.com/mxcLLXV4e3— ♎Cooly Chux👆🏾⚖🌠🌠🌠 (@nkulikankuli) July 18, 2021
I have a ask: why do you look, Sound and act more in complaining always. Than do more of what you are called for as a party, I see no results of your complaints, I mean as no3 domination party you could be showing us your actions and good results of what you are doing for SA— Sekani Moloi (@enakes) July 18, 2021
TimesLIVE