Ndlozi ruffles feathers again with his latest comment about Mandela's legacy

This is not the first time Ndlozi has taken to social media to question Mandela's legacy.

Earlier this year, he went on a tirade about Mandela on the 31st anniversary of his release from prison.

He said the only thing many people can point at is that Mandela was the first black president, and the only thing nationalised was his face on SA's coins and banknotes.

“Other than that, there’s nothing to show for our freedom. Black people remain landless — 27 years after Mandela’s democracy.”

Late last year, Ndlozi said Mandela wasted 27 years that “resulted in an empty reconciliation deal”.

“I think the truly wasted years are the 27 years that resulted in an empty reconciliation deal. In Mandela’s memory, blacks are silenced in the false hope to appeal to the morality of whites. It will be 27 years next, that morality is nowhere,” Ndlozi said.

His latest statement drew mixed reactions, with many saying Ndlozi was trying to find flaws in Mandela's legacy and that he should stop the “unnecessary hate on the dead”.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions: