Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni gives update on response to unrest

19 July 2021 - 16:39 By TimesLIVE

Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is on Monday giving an update on the government's response to the spate of violent riots and looting in parts of SA.

Though the unrest seems to have been quelled, the country is now faced with the challenge of ensuring that buildings vandalised during the riots are fixed.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are the two provinces that have been most affected by the riots, with both seeing widespread destruction, numerous deaths as well as arrests.

