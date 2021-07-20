IN QUOTES | Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says more arrests of unrest instigators 'expected soon'
More arrests of alleged instigators of the violent unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are expected “soon”.
This is according to the acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who gave an update on Monday.
Ntshavheni said at least six instigators have been arrested for their alleged roles in the riots.
Two of the alleged instigators are former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu and Patriotic Alliance leader Bruce Nimmerhoud, whose bail application has been postponed to July 26.
Here are five key quotes from Ntshavheni's update.
Six key arrests
“To date, six key arrests have been made. Of these arrests, three suspects remain in police custody for bail hearings later in the week and other court appearances are expected soon.
“One has been given bail in Gauteng. The details on these cases will be provided later but charges against them include incitement to commit public violence. Further arrests are expected soon.”
Three more deaths
“In KwaZulu-Natal, the situation is stable and no new incidents of looting were reported. Three additional deaths have been reported and, therefore, the total recorded deaths to date as a result of the violence is 215.”
Food shortage
“We can confirm that stores in KwaZulu-Natal have been replenished with improved food supplies from Gauteng and the ports. It is in areas that shopping centres have been completely vandalised that people may have to travel to adjacent towns to purchase their supplies.”
Law enforcement still patrolling N2 and N3 routes
“The law enforcement agencies including the military will continue to patrol the routes, conduct roadblocks and identify potential hotspots areas as agreed with major road users.
“In terms of rail network, the mainline and Kroonstad lines are operational, including the north and south coast lines that service between Durban and Richards Bay, and agreed on one line shut down for routine maintenance.”
Dismissing 'ill-informed' views
Ntshavheni said there is no truth to any suggestion that the recent violence and rioting in parts of SA were anything less than an insurgency.
“We want to clarify that the position of the government is that, as articulated by the president, of an attempt at an insurrection in the country.
“That perspective is informed by the discussions with the National Security Council, which is chaired by the president of which he receives a briefing from the military command and also other law enforcement agencies.
“To that effect, any contrary, we don’t know where it comes from, it’s not a view that is supported by any facts, by our law enforcement agencies.”