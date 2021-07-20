Politics

IN QUOTES | Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says more arrests of unrest instigators 'expected soon'

20 July 2021 - 10:00
Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni speaking at a press briefing on Monday afternoon.
Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni speaking at a press briefing on Monday afternoon.
Image: GCIS

More arrests of alleged instigators of the violent unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are expected “soon”. 

This is according to the acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who gave an update on Monday. 

Ntshavheni said at least six instigators have been arrested for their alleged roles in the riots.

Two of the alleged instigators are former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu and Patriotic Alliance leader Bruce Nimmerhoud, whose bail application has been postponed to July 26. 

Here are five key quotes from Ntshavheni's update. 

Six key arrests 

“To date, six key arrests have been made. Of these arrests, three suspects remain in police custody for bail hearings later in the week and other court appearances are expected soon. 

“One has been given bail in Gauteng. The details on these cases will be provided later but charges against them include incitement to commit public violence. Further arrests are expected soon.”

Three more deaths

“In KwaZulu-Natal, the situation is stable and no new incidents of looting were reported. Three additional deaths have been reported and, therefore, the total recorded deaths to date as a result of the violence is 215.”

Food shortage 

“We can confirm that stores in KwaZulu-Natal have been replenished with improved food supplies from Gauteng and the ports. It is in areas that shopping centres have been completely vandalised that people may have to travel to adjacent towns to purchase their supplies.”

Law enforcement still patrolling N2 and N3 routes 

“The law enforcement agencies including the military will continue to patrol the routes, conduct roadblocks and identify potential hotspots areas as agreed with major road users.

“In terms of rail network, the mainline and Kroonstad lines are operational, including the north and south coast lines that service between Durban and Richards Bay, and agreed on one line shut down for routine maintenance.”

Dismissing 'ill-informed' views

Ntshavheni said there is no truth to any suggestion that the recent violence and rioting in parts of SA were anything less than an insurgency.

“We want to clarify that the position of the government is that, as articulated by the president, of an attempt at an insurrection in the country.

“That perspective is informed by the discussions with the National Security Council, which is chaired by the president of which he receives a briefing from the military command and also other law enforcement agencies. 

“To that effect, any contrary, we don’t know where it comes from, it’s not a view that is supported by any facts, by our law enforcement agencies.”

READ MORE

Mzansi reacts to former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu handing himself over to authorities

Mchunu told fans on Saturday that his criticism of Zuma's arrest was not intended to incite violence and unrest.
News
4 hours ago

Police evidence rooms 'full' as looted goods are being recovered: Bheki Cele

On Monday the police recovered thousands of rand worth of items stolen from warehouses and retail stores in Durban during widespread looting in KZN ...
News
19 hours ago

POLL | Do you think citizens did more than security forces to protect SA during the unrest?

Parts of Gauteng and KZN have seen citizens and local taxi association members taking to the streets to "protect" the country from unrest, ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WhatsApp group links ANC members to looting chaos Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | Have Ace Magashule and the RET brigade played their last hand? Politics

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’