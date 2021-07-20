IN QUOTES | Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says more arrests of unrest instigators 'expected soon'

More arrests of alleged instigators of the violent unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are expected “soon”.

This is according to the acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who gave an update on Monday.

Ntshavheni said at least six instigators have been arrested for their alleged roles in the riots.

Two of the alleged instigators are former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu and Patriotic Alliance leader Bruce Nimmerhoud, whose bail application has been postponed to July 26.

Here are five key quotes from Ntshavheni's update.

Six key arrests

“To date, six key arrests have been made. Of these arrests, three suspects remain in police custody for bail hearings later in the week and other court appearances are expected soon.

“One has been given bail in Gauteng. The details on these cases will be provided later but charges against them include incitement to commit public violence. Further arrests are expected soon.”

Three more deaths

“In KwaZulu-Natal, the situation is stable and no new incidents of looting were reported. Three additional deaths have been reported and, therefore, the total recorded deaths to date as a result of the violence is 215.”