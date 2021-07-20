KZN government says state of disaster must be declared in unrest-hit areas

The delegation also interacted with community members, leaders and businesses owners whose shops were looted and vandalised.

Bud Monty, a manager at the local Build it, said the store had been completely looted, but they were keen on rebuilding and continuing to provide building supplies and jobs to the community.

“Our store has been operating as a hardware shop for about seven years here in the community. We employ more than 45 employees from the community directly and indirectly.

“The looting last week has had an absolutely massive affect on the community which relies heavily on this store for supplies. Everything has been taken, including windows, the light bulbs and cords from the store ceiling,” he said.

Another business owner, Mujahid Ali, a Pakistani who owns a fast food eatery in Donnybrook, lambasted the reaction of local police when looters stormed his shop.

“The police do not want to co-operate with us business owners. That is my main problem. When looters waited for me to close my shop at five in the afternoon, I rushed to the police station to report that they were about to loot my shop. The police ignored my report, and as a result my shop was looted and not a single person was arrested. And I know their faces.”