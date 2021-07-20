Malema vs the DA: How things got to a R1m lawsuit

Political squabbles between EFF leader Julius Malema and the DA continue to play out in public following threats of a R1m lawsuit.

On Monday Malema threatened to take the DA and party leader John Steenhuisen to court over allegations made against him last week.

Here is a timeline of how things got to this point:

Malema calls for EFF supporters to oppose soldiers

Last week, Malema took to Twitter to call on EFF supporters to oppose the deployment of soldiers in areas affected by violent protests and looting.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the use of the military to quell violent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.