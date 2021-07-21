Politics

LISTEN | Insurgency or criminality: the ANC’s divided response explained

21 July 2021 - 13:59 By Paige Muller
President Cyril Ramaphosa visits a shopping centre damaged after several days of looting.
Image: Rogan Ward/Reuters

The ANC appears to be divided on how to characterise the public violence and mass looting of goods and businesses in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week. Was the unexpected violent outbreak a carefully planned and orchestrated revolt, a result of criminality and hunger, or is it too soon to tell? 

Either way, the party’s fractured responses have created confusion among the public. We asked Sunday Times reporter Nonkululeko Njilo, who has been tracking the story, to break down the division of opinions. 

The confusion explained: 

