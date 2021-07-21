Malema 'shocked' by Ramaphosa's alleged lack of transparency over CR17 documents

EFF leader Julius Malema has expressed dismay with the Pretoria high court's decision to dismiss the party's application to have bank records of President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2017 presidential campaign unsealed.

The EFF had asked the court to lift a seal on the information that was placed by Aubrey Ledwaba, deputy judge president of the Gauteng division of the high court.

The records were obtained by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane during her CR17 investigation. She handed the records to the high court when the president challenged her report.

The application was dismissed with costs.

Speaking on KayaFM, Malema said the court's decision was shocking.

“How can you dismiss a matter of public interest with costs? You are using money to discourage people from taking the powerful head on,” said Malema. “Since we are a political organisation acting in the public interest, why do you impose money? You want to use money to suppress people from holding the powerful accountable. They do not have money.”