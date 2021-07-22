EFF calls for 'dangerous' state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo to be sacked over unrest claims

The EFF has called for state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo to be sacked for allegedly misleading the public and parliament with her claims that her department fed intelligence information to the police at the start of the unrest.

The party said it reached out to Dlodlo with questions about her claims, but the answers were not forthcoming. It further accused her of peddling misinformation during a critical time in the country.

“This is evidence of how dangerous minister Ayanda Dlodlo is to the national security and stability of our country. She is part of the information peddlers who lie to our people to protect their utter incompetence.

“She has misled the public and her officials in the State Security Agency (SSA) have deliberately misled parliament to hide their utter incompetence and negligence,” said the party.

Dlodlo told journalists last week the situation could have been worse had the SSA not alerted police to the planned demonstrations in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

She was responding to criticism that law enforcement did little to avert the unrest.