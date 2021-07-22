Politics

EFF calls for 'dangerous' state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo to be sacked over unrest claims

22 July 2021 - 11:00
The EFF is calling for the sacking of state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo. File photo.
The EFF is calling for the sacking of state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo. File photo.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

The EFF has called for state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo to be sacked for allegedly misleading the public and parliament with her claims that her department fed intelligence information to the police at the start of the unrest.

The party said it reached out to Dlodlo with questions about her claims, but the answers were not forthcoming. It further accused her of peddling misinformation during a critical time in the country. 

“This is evidence of how dangerous minister Ayanda Dlodlo is to the national security and stability of our country. She is part of the information peddlers who lie to our people to protect their utter incompetence.

“She has misled the public and her officials in the State Security Agency (SSA) have deliberately misled parliament to hide their utter incompetence and negligence,” said the party. 

Dlodlo told journalists last week the situation could have been worse had the SSA not alerted police to the planned demonstrations in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

She was responding to criticism that law enforcement did little to avert the unrest.

Are the flames that devoured SA being fanned in Ramaphosa’s cabinet?

Does President Cyril Ramaphosa have a fifth columnist problem in his government?
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

However, TimesLIVE reported that police minister Bheki Cele earlier this week denied receiving intel from SSA. He said he would have signed the information after receiving it from Dlodlo, but this never happened.

“It’s not that I have never seen that product. These products you sign for when you receive them. You sign. When you receive the product of state security, you sign. You go and check my signature there,” said Cele.

The two provinces saw violent protests, mass looting of businesses and destruction of property in the last week. The demonstrations started in KwaZulu-Natal after the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, before spreading north. 

The EFF said Dlodlo's claim gave an impression that the government knew about the unrest but elected not to act, which amounts to treason. 

“Over 200 people lost their lives and thousands more their livelihoods have been destroyed. If government allowed this to happen, then it has perpetuated a crime against humanity and those responsible must be held accountable,” the party said.

Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told journalists on Wednesday that police have arrested four people linked to the public violence, including former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu.

The four suspects have been remanded in custody in Gauteng for bail application and the National Prosecution Authority will comment further on the details of the prosecution. One person who was arrested was released by the court and the SAPS are undertaking further investigations,” said Ntshavheni. 

READ MORE:

JONATHAN JANSEN | Mr President, axe the ‘deplorables’ and prosecute state looters

Then, let’s all learn a lesson from the Muslims, who quietly demonstrated how to be human after last week’s mayhem
Opinion & Analysis
16 hours ago

BRYAN ROSTRON | Cele and Sitole must go, but that’s not how it works in the ANC

In a government reliant on factionalism, mediocrity will always trump expertise and honesty
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

WILLIAM GUMEDE | Conspiracy or incompetence: why were SA’s security forces so slow to react?

With violence being so obvious a danger after Zuma was jailed, those tasked to protect us have a lot to answer for
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Pay our salaries and pensions or we’ll take criminal action, say ANC ... Politics
  2. ANC divided over Ramaphosa’s ‘insurgency’ claims Politics
  3. WhatsApp group links ANC members to looting chaos Politics
  4. ANALYSIS | Have Ace Magashule and the RET brigade played their last hand? Politics
  5. LISTEN | Insurgency or criminality? The ANC’s divided response explained Politics

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’