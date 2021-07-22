Helen Zille takes a jab at Ayanda Dlodlo, Bheki Cele and Ramaphosa in 'meme of the day'

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has poked fun at the intelligence reports debacle involving police minister Bheki Cele and state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

This week, the two ministers were seemingly at odds after Cele denied receiving intelligence reports about the unrest that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week. This despite Dlodlo's claims the intelligence structures had passed on intel about the unrest to police.

Cele, who addressed parliament’s joint committee on police and defence, said he had never seen the “product” Dlodlo was talking about.

“It would have to come via me and I would give it to the national police commissioner. I want to repeat here: I have never seen that product,” said Cele.

Weighing in on the matter, Zille shared a “meme of the day” which garnered hundreds of different opinions online.