'I will be back very soon': Zuma gives positive farewell message to brother as he returns jail

The family will begin a three-month mourning period.

“We are hoping he will come back to do the cleansing ceremony,” said Khanya.

Zuma’s eldest son, Edward, also thanked the government for allowing his dad to leave prison for the funeral.

“We want to thank and appreciate whoever took the decision to grant ubaba compassionate leave. He was able to bury his brother and we really were very happy that he was present, though he was very emotional,” he said.

When asked how Zuma was doing in jail, Edward said: “He is doing too well for a prisoner. He is in top spirits and adhering and doing whatever he is told to do, like all the other inmates. I am sure that his prison warder is the happiest person because he is so well behaved.”

He said there were a few things that his father was not happy with, “but we are OK with it, so long as they do not kill our father because that is a suspicion that we have”.

When asked what made the family believe that Zuma was not safe in the prison, he said: “There have been many things that they have been doing that point us to believe that they want this man dead. They do not want to see him alive and we want to say that they must stop doing what they are doing because we aware of it.

“We want our father to come back very healthy and alive. We want him back in one piece, just like when they took him, because it won’t be nice if something happens to him.”

Edward said his father did not make any remarks during the funeral service because, “remember he is an inmate, he came to mourn with the family after his brother’s death, so we respected that and we couldn’t allow him to speak, he had to sit and listen to his brothers”.