'It's an indictment. We could have handled it better': Mokonyane, Dlamini speak out on unrest deaths

The violence and unrest which claimed more than 200 lives were an indictment of SA society and could have been dealt with more responsibly.

So says the ANC's head of organising, Nomvula Mokonyane. She made the remarks in Meadowlands, Soweto, where 10 people where found dead during widespread looting sprees.

Mokonyane visited six of the bereaved families. The youngest among those who died was a 14-year-old whose family was inconsolable.

“We have come here to pay condolences to the beavered families but also to have an appreciation of the extent of their hurt and the pain.

“In our culture, we say any child is my child. Most of those who lost their lives here are young people, and I think its an indictment on us as society that our young people could take such risks and end up losing their lives,” she said.