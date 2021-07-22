Moemish or telling the truth? Fikile Mbalula's dragged over BBC interview

“That BBC interview with Fikile Mbalula just exposed that our 'leadership' are leaders because they were there to fight apartheid, not because they have the brains for it.”

This is one of the remarks from people who expressed their reactions to the transport minister's recent interview on the BBC's HARDtalk.

On Wednesday, Mbalula sat down with the popular UK news programme to shed some light on the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

He described the unrest as a “failed insurrection” by plotters who had a “field day”.

“The insurrection is the ultimate end of coup plotters ... The grounds for them were not fertile because to have an insurrection you've got to have a weakened state in the form of the police and soldiers to maintain law and order.

“On our part, the response to this was delayed with a couple of days and that gave them a field day, but for all the days they had, the plotters, they couldn't achieve that.”