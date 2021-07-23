ANCYL task team to engage Phoenix residents on violence, racial tension

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) on Friday deployed its task team to visit Phoenix in Durban after reports of racial tensions and killings in the area last week. The task team will engage the community and families who were affected by the unrest.

Speaking to TimesLIVE before the engagement, spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize said the government was not doing enough to address the tensions in the area.

“We have engaged with community members and they're giving us different versions of what is being said by the SAPS. We decided it's best we interact with people on the ground so we get factual information and a true sense of what is happening,” said Mkhize.

Continued failure to hold those behind the killings accountable and preaching peace would worsen the problems plaguing the community, said Mkhize.

She said police and state security ministers Bheki Cele and Ayanda Dlodlo should have prepared for the unrest.