PODCAST | The ANC's left hand doesn't know what the right hand is doing

This week on Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we discuss money in our politics, more specifically the high court’s decision to keep sealed the CR17 funding details, information on the funding of Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign for the ANC presidency. We ask, what is the decision’s affect on transparency and the role of money in our politics?

After that, we’ll try to make sense of the apparent broken telephone in the government’s security cluster in the wake of last week’s rioting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Join our host Mike Siluma and his panel of experts: Dr Sithembile Mbete, senior lecturer of political sciences at the University of Pretoria; Franny Rabkin, Sunday Times legal correspondent; and Sibongakonke Shoba, Sunday Times politics editor, as they unpack SA's complex political landscape.

