PODCAST | The ANC's left hand doesn't know what the right hand is doing

23 July 2021 - 06:23 By Paige Muller and Mike Siluma
President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended his CR17 campaign funding that catapulted him to the ANC's top job.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

This week on Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we discuss money in our politics, more specifically the high court’s decision to keep sealed the CR17 funding details, information on the funding of Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign for the ANC presidency. We ask, what is the decision’s affect on transparency and the role of money in our politics?

After that, we’ll try to make sense of the apparent broken telephone in the government’s security cluster in the wake of last week’s rioting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Join our host Mike Siluma and his panel of experts: Dr Sithembile Mbete, senior lecturer of political sciences at the University of Pretoria; Franny Rabkin, Sunday Times legal correspondent; and Sibongakonke Shoba, Sunday Times politics editor, as they unpack SA's complex political landscape. 

Join the conversation here: 

What you will hear: 

(01:34) The implications and importance of the recent CR17 judgment. 

(17:00) An insurgency or thuggery? Which is it and why is the ANC confused about it? 

1 day ago

PODCAST | Unpacking SA's looting crisis: Would pardoning Zuma help or hinder efforts to bring calm to SA?

This week we focus all our attention on SA's looting crisis and how it came about.
1 week ago

PODCAST | Zuma's arrest presents Ramaphosa with a golden opportunity to shape the ANC in his image

It's arguable that this week has been one of the most important in the political history of democratic SA. But what does Jacob Zuma's arrest mean for ...
2 weeks ago
