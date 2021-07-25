Politics

Mkhwebane asks ConCourt to rescind finding that she 'changed' wording of key ethics code in 'CR17' investigation

25 July 2021 - 11:41 By TimesLIVE
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has approached the Constitutional Court to request that it rescind its statement that she had “changed” the Executive Code of Ethics as part of her investigation into the “CR17" campaign funding investigation.
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has approached the Constitutional Court to request that it rescind its statement that she had “changed” the Executive Code of Ethics as part of her investigation into the “CR17" campaign funding investigation.
Image: Picture: REUTERS

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has approached the Constitutional Court to request that it rescind its statement that she had “changed” the Executive Code of Ethics as part of her investigation into the “CR17" campaign funding investigation.

The court ruled earlier this month that Mkhwebane changed the wording of the code to conclude that President Cyril Ramaphosa had inadvertently or deliberately misled the legislature.

It made the finding as it dismissed Mkhwebane's appeal against the judgment of the Pretoria high court, which in March last year set aside a report in which she found Ramaphosa misled parliament about funding for his campaign to be elected ANC president in 2017.

The Constitutional Court also held that both the constitution and the Public Protector Act do not empower Mkhwebane to investigate the private affairs of political parties.

In a statement on Sunday, Mkhwebane's office confirmed that it had approached the apex court on Friday, to apply for a “rescission, varying and/or reconsideration” of its ruling.

“The application centres on the patently erroneous finding that the public protector, Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane, 'changed' the Executive Code of Ethics, replacing the word 'wilfully' with 'deliberately or inadvertently'. This finding was pivotal to the decision to dismiss the appeal.

“It will be argued respectfully in court that, in fact, the court relied on the old version of the code, which was published in 2000 while Adv Mkhwebane invoked, verbatim, the provisions of the amended version of 2007, which the Constitutional Court has itself endorsed as recently as March 2016 in the EFF v Speaker of the National Assembly case,” her office said.

Her office said there were implications of the case being dismissed on her “personal and professional capacities”.

“The dismissal of the appeal also has serious implication for the work of the office, which is the sole enforcer of executive ethics under the Executive Members’ Ethics Act [of] 1998,” the statement said.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

CR17 bank records to remain sealed after Pretoria high court ruling

The Pretoria high court has ruled against the unsealing of President Cyril Ramaphosa's "CR17" campaign bank records.
Politics
5 days ago

'ConCourt got it wrong,' says public protector as she considers asking apex court to rescind CR17 judgment

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is considering approaching the Constitutional Court to ask it to reconsider its finding that she “changed” ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

ANC's Richard Dyantyi elected chair of Mkhwebane impeachment committee

ANC MP Richard Dyantyi will chair the special parliamentary process to probe public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Pay our salaries and pensions or we’ll take criminal action, say ANC ... Politics
  2. WhatsApp group links ANC members to looting chaos Politics
  3. ANALYSIS | Have Ace Magashule and the RET brigade played their last hand? Politics
  4. ANC divided over Ramaphosa’s ‘insurgency’ claims Politics
  5. 'I will be back very soon': Zuma gives positive farewell message to brother as ... Politics

Latest Videos

‘It was an act of desperation’ - A man played music for hours outside a ...
Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...