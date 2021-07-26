More than half of SAPS flying squad vehicles in Gauteng are off the road

More than half of the 231 flying squad vehicles in Gauteng are parked at police garages and private workshops across the province, with no clarity as to when they will be back on the road.

Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko revealed this in a written response to a question posed by DA MPL Michael Shackleton.

In total, 124 of the 231 vehicles are off the road in the province.

Mazibuko said the West Rand was hardest hit, with 20 of its 26 flying squad cars in for repairs. It was unclear how the 52 West Rand flying squad police were coping with just six vehicles.

The Pretoria flying squad had 16 of its 35 vehicles operational, for use by 115 police officers in the unit.

In Johannesburg, the flying squad is down by 14 vehicles out of 37, with 100 officers in the unit.