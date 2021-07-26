WATCH | Rebuilding after the unrest: Ramaphosa touches on recent violence and plans to move SA forward
President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country to lockdown alert level 3 on Sunday. The move includes lifting the ban on alcohol sales and allowing small gatherings. This comes as the Covid-19 third wave shows signs of easing and government’s vaccination rollout programme gains steam.
Ramaphosa said the country was coming to grips with the extent of the damage caused during recent violent unrest was triggered by the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma. More than 300 people died in the violence.
The president said government has many measures in place to rebuild the country.
On Sunday the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said 9,718 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours. There were also 287 new fatalities related to Covid-19,, taking the total death toll to 69,775.