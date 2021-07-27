Zuma's arrest remains painful, says Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has opened up about the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma, saying it broke his heart.

Zuma is serving a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

He was handed the sentence by the Constitutional Court last month after failing to appear at the state capture inquiry.

Speaking on SABC News, Malema said despite his differences with Zuma, he was not happy about his prison sentence.

“Zuma's arrest remains painful until today, worse for contempt of court when we have murderers who are not arrested or prosecuted,” said Malema.

“Do I want an 80-year-old in prison? Hell no. Do I want Zuma arrested? Yes. What form of arrest? House arrest because he is too old,” he added.

Malema said he does not wish any harm on his enemies, even Zuma.

“We have no prisons in SA, we have correctional services. We correct you and reintegrate you back into society,” said Malema. “How will we correct an 80-year-old and reintegrate? So Zuma is going to be a wasteful expenditure.”