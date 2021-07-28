Tito Mboweni on factionalism: 'Political history is littered with zillions of examples'
Finance minister Tito Mboweni's latest comments on factionalism and breakaways in politics has sparked mixed reactions online.
In a cryptic social media thread on Tuesday, Mboweni shared his thoughts on political standard deviation and claimed it was nothing new.
He said the history of the NAACP and the ANC could be used as examples.
“Is Bakuninism a new thing? No, it is not. Is factionalism in politics new? No, it is not. Are breakaway factions a new thing? No, they are not,” said Mboweni.
“Political history is littered with zillions of examples in this regard. Look at the history of the NAACP or the ANC for that matter.”
Is Bakuninism a new thing? No. It is not. Is factionalism in politics new? No it is not. Are breakaway factions a new thing? No, they are not! Political history is littered with zillions of examples in this regard. Look at the history of the NAACP or the ANC for that matter.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) July 26, 2021
According to the Merriam-Webster website, Bakuninism is a doctrine of revolutionary anarchism.
Mboweni said for people to understand the repeated rise and fall in politics, one needs a sense of the “political standard deviation”.
“Where are things going which accord with your own ethics, values and 'beliefs'. Sometimes, the ship might be sailing in the wrong direction. Jump before you are pushed but don’t drown,” he said.
Politics “ ebbs and flows”. One needs a sense of the “political standard deviation”. Where are things going which accord with your own ethics, values and “beliefs”. Sometimes, the ship might be sailing in the wrong direction. Jump before you are pushed but don’t drown!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) July 26, 2021
“ I fear thee Ancient Mariner. I fear thy skinny hand. Thou art long and lank”. And that Mboweni Dictum: The Political Standard Deviation.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) July 27, 2021
On social media, the finance minister's comments drew mixed reactions as some said he had the knowledge but failed “to apply it in reality”.
Others questioned whether the minister was basically “confirming and validating” the current situation in the ANC.
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say.
Knowledge? This guy can't even run a department pic.twitter.com/UlLA4hNgev— Khutšo🇿🇦 (@KhutsoRebel) July 27, 2021
Even Hypocrisy among politicians. I remember you pleading with Cyril not to consider you for any ministerial position, rather advisory ones.— Inferior Peasant (@AgentOfWMC) July 26, 2021
But look at you now. All those brilliant ideas are suppressed for fear of big handlers. You can't express them anymore.
No one has an issue with a party being divided. Except when...— SeanTheRed (@SH090983) July 26, 2021
1) fighting the other faction I'd more important than delivering for the people,
2) atleast one of the sides is a corrupt entity stealing from the poor and
3) the party goes to great length to talk about unity
So basically you are confirming and validating current situation in ANC . Just coz factionalism is not a new thing doesn't mean it is politically good. Falling off of once the great mighty walls....irrepairable moments!— Daluxolo (@AyandaDakalo) July 26, 2021
Owhkay..so, whose ideological outlook is Bakuninism now? Breakaway factions have always been borne from ideological fights. If the ANC is a rightwing pro wmc. Leftists, socialists must breakaway 🤷🏾— Yolisa (@Yola303) July 26, 2021
Will you then also throw the leninist, Marxist doctrines out the door as the Bakunists did, and create a sensible supportive business environment, free of controls, so jobs can finally be created ?— growthpundit (@growthpundit) July 27, 2021
I think you need to look at your distributional assumptions if you want to start talking about a political standard deviation...— Francois van Heerden (@_______Francois) July 26, 2021