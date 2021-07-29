Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa considering 'cabinet reconfiguration'

29 July 2021 - 12:40
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been under pressure to replace some members of the cabinet to restore the nation's trust.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been under pressure to replace some members of the cabinet to restore the nation's trust.
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

President Cyril Ramaphosa says a possible “reconfiguration” of his cabinet is under consideration as the country intensifies its vaccination rollout programme. 

He made the remark while addressing journalists at Thembisa after conducting a Covid-19 vaccination site inspection on Thursday. 

“The issue of reconfiguring a cabinet is an ongoing consideration by any president. You look at how you deploy the people who you are working with and how you place those people to execute various tasks, so it is an ongoing process of evaluation and all that. So it's not something that we would say it’s a process that is outlandish, we continue to look at it,” he said.    

The president has been under pressure to replace some members of the cabinet to restore the nation's trust. The calls come in light of the recent unrest which gripped parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and seemingly contradictory statements made by some ministers — including police minister Bheki Cele, minister of defence and military veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and minister of state security Ayanda Dlodlo. 

At the weekend, The Sunday Times reported that a major shake-up of the country's security cluster — including the axing of ministers — was on the cards after the government's poor handling of the recent riots that cost 330 lives and caused R50bn in damage to property and infrastructure.    

On suspended health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, who faces serious allegations of wrongdoing involving the alleged looting of state funds by his close associate in a R150m contract awarded to Digital Vibes, Ramaphosa said he was yet to make a pronouncement.

“I have received the SIU report and there is some finalisation of certain aspects which we're going to get. I am looking at it so allow me the time and space to look at that.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

DA asks Ramaphosa why there was no cabinet reshuffle, while IFP urges consultation

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on Sunday night was not received without criticism.
Politics
3 days ago

Inside Ramaphosa's security crisis: Why SA did not predict the threat

A major shake-up of the country's security cluster - including the axing of ministers - is on the cards after last week's riots that cost 330 lives ...
News
4 days ago

JONATHAN JANSEN | Mr President, axe the ‘deplorables’ and prosecute state looters

Then, let’s all learn a lesson from the Muslims, who quietly demonstrated how to be human after last week’s mayhem
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANC pays its staff for June, but who knows when they’ll get paid for July Politics
  2. R350 grant just a food parcel programme: Malema Politics
  3. If the mess in SA’s security cluster is not fixed, we are in trouble Politics
  4. WhatsApp group links ANC members to looting chaos Politics
  5. ANALYSIS | Have Ace Magashule and the RET brigade played their last hand? Politics

Latest Videos

Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail