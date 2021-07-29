EFF MP in hot water for allegedly threatening Phumzile Van Damme

EFF MP Nazier Paulsen is in hot water after he allegedly threatened former DA spokesperson Phumzile Van Damme during a parliamentary sitting in March.

Parliament's powers and privileges committee, which deals with misconduct of MPs, decided on Thursday to accept legal advice that Paulsen had a case to answer for the incident.

Paulsen was kicked out of the house after he got into a verbal argument with Van Damme, a former DA MP.

He allegedly threatened her with violence, told her to go back to Swaziland and told DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone to go back to Italy.

Van Damme was also kicked out of the house by deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli when she continued arguing with EFF members after the incident.

During Thursday's heated powers and privileges meeting, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi tried to defend his colleague but ended up being ejected from the meeting for unruly behaviour after several warnings by chairperson Philly Mapulane.