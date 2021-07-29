Politics

WATCH | 'I got my jab' — Mbalula gets vaccinated

29 July 2021 - 09:05
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula finally got the jab.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula finally got the jab.
Image: Twitter/Fikile Mbalula

Several months after being at the centre of a massive debate on social media after many thought he had got the Covid-19 vaccine early, Fikile Mbalula finally got the jab. 

The transport minister on Wednesday shared a video of himself getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 

Mbalula was among traffic officers who got their vaccines under the rollout for law enforcement officials.

This forms part of the government's efforts to vaccinate the general population and front-line workers in the security cluster.

“The vaccination numbers are encouraging and I will also form part of this traffic law enforcement cohort. It’s pleasing and some sort of relief to know that law enforcement is protected,” Mbalula said. 

In a video of him getting his jab, Mbalula can be seen joking with the crowd, saying he was “super” when asked how he was feeling. 

“I got my jab, a J&J vaccination,” he captioned the video.

Last month, Mbalula said he would get his jab when the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout was expanded to taxi drivers. 

He said taxi drivers would be vaccinated after teachers and that he and SA National Taxi Council president Phillip Taaibosch would be among them as this was their “constituency”.

“We have lost taxi drivers, ordinary people, businessmen and the poorest of the poor. We are burying people every weekend due to Covid-19,” he said at the time

To date, SA has administered over 7-million vaccine doses of which 194,891 were distributed on Wednesday.

Mbalula had tongues wagging in February when he posted a snap of him cringing while getting an injection, along with the caption “vaccine”.

The minister was criticised by some, who claimed he had been given preferential treatment to get the Covid-19 vaccine early.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mbalula said the picture was “old” and he was trying to encourage people to have the Covid-19 vaccination when it became available.

READ MORE

Taxi drivers next for vaccines? Mbalula says yes, but after teachers

The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout will be expanded to taxi drivers, says transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
News
1 month ago

‘Propaganda’ or just a bit of fun? Mzansi weighs in on Mbalula's ‘old’ vaccine snap

An "old" picture of Fikile Mbalula being vaccinated had social media tongues wagging on Sunday.
Politics
5 months ago

Will drinking alcohol affect how well the Covid-19 vaccine works?

Dr Hillary Mukudu warned people to steer away from consuming alcohol during the vaccination period.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANC pays its staff for June, but who knows when they’ll get paid for July Politics
  2. R350 grant just a food parcel programme: Malema Politics
  3. If the mess in SA’s security cluster is not fixed, we are in trouble Politics
  4. WhatsApp group links ANC members to looting chaos Politics
  5. ANALYSIS | Have Ace Magashule and the RET brigade played their last hand? Politics

Latest Videos

Who is the SA surfer who walked away with silver at the Olympics?
Swahili must be common African language: Malema’s highlights from 8th EFF ...