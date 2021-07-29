Who stole the bullets and who did they belong to? Top cops grilled in parliament

Who stole the bullets from a container in Durban during recent violent unrest, and who did they belong to?

This was one of the questions raised during a briefing by SAPS officials to parliament's police portfolio committee meeting on Thursday.

During the session — called for SAPS to brief parliament on stability in the police force and the ongoing restructuring process — committee members also grilled police minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole, along with other senior police officials, on issues ranging from SA's reputation as a crime-ridden country to the case of the missing bullets.

The bullets, which belonged to an unnamed private owner, were looted from a container in Durban during the unrest.

Thus far, only small amounts of the ammunition have been recovered, largely thanks to tipoffs from members of the public, said Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) national head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya.

Two people had been arrested in connection with the theft, he added.