Amending constitution to postpone elections not practical, IEC tells parliament

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) says while it seeks to postpone the local government elections as recommended by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, amending the constitution is an impractical solution.

Moseneke ruled that if elections were to be free and fair under Covid-19 conditions, they would have to be held no later than February 2022, instead of October this year. He cited health risks associated with Covid-19, and limitations on gatherings among other reasons.

The constitution stipulates that when the five-year term of a municipal council expires, an election must be held within 90 days of the date on which that council’s term expired. The current term expires in August with the 90 days lapsing in November.

The postponement of elections can only happen in two ways: either through an amendment of the constitution, which could take months and require the support of a vast majority of the National Assembly members; or the IEC can approach the Constitutional Court and get it to extend the terms of the municipalities. However, the constitution prohibits this. The IEC is exploring the latter.

“We believe that we are dealing with a short-term challenge and a short-term challenge should not really lead us with ease to amend the constitution. It was an option but it appears to the commission that it's an option that at this stage is impractical, given the timeline,” said IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo.