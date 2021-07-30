'It's unfortunate to find myself entangled in a saga I know nothing of': Zweli Mkhize’s son on Digital Vibes

The son of embattled health minister Zweli Mkhize has broken his silence saying he has “nothing to hide” and claiming the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has not afforded him an opportunity to state his version of events in the Digital Vibes saga.

“I am shocked to say the least that the SIU has not yet bothered to serve me or my lawyers with the court papers it has decided to file. I have had to learn through a media article of all the goings on of an investigation I am supposedly a part of and their efforts to recover R3.8m that I have never ever received,” Dedani Mkhize said in a statement on Friday evening.

His denial came after an earlier TimesLIVE report which stated that Mkhize, and his son had been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to consider charging them for corruption over “suspicious” payments received from Digital Vibes.

The information is contained in court papers the SIU filed at the Special Tribunal on Thursday, where it is trying to recover R150m that was allegedly unlawfully paid by the Department of Health to Digital Vibes, a company owned by Mkhize’s close associate Tahera Mather.

According to the SIU, Mkhize received R6,720 from Digital Vibes, allegedly for maintenance at a Bryanston property, while his son received R3.8m. These monies allegedly amount to undue gratification as there was no evidence they did work for Digital Vibes.