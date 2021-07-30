Politics

POLL | Which ministers do you think will be on the chopping block in a cabinet reshuffle?

30 July 2021 - 12:45
President Cyril Ramaphosa is 'applying' his mind to the consideration of a cabinet reshuffle.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is 'applying' his mind to the consideration of a cabinet reshuffle.
Image: Alon Skuy/The Sunday Times

After mounting calls for a cabinet reshuffle, President Cyril Ramaphosa has alluded it could be on the cards. 

On Thursday, while visiting Covid-19 vaccination sites in Thembisa and Midrand in Gauteng, Ramaphosa said a cabinet reshuffle was “under consideration”. 

“The deployment of people in different positions in government is a matter that occupies the mind and attention of the president at all times,” he said

“I am applying my mind to it, and I know there’s a lot of anxiety, impatience and excitement. It is a matter under consideration and all I would say is watch this space.”

Political leaders, including DA leader John Steenhuisen, have called for Ramaphosa to fire suspended health minister Zweli Mkhize, police minister Bheki Cele, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe and state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

Cyril Ramaphosa considering 'cabinet reconfiguration'

President Cyril Ramaphosa says a possible "reconfiguration" of his cabinet is under consideration.
Politics
1 day ago

Earlier this year, One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane’s suggestion of names to be axed was met with sarcasm from communications and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

The ministers Maimane named were basic education minister Angie Motshekga, higher education minister Blade Nzimande, transport minister Fikile Mbalula and Ndabeni-Abrahams.

MORE:

'We told security cluster ministers to stop squabbling in public': Ramaphosa

From now on, the government is going to communicate with one voice, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.
Politics
22 hours ago

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Poor Cyril, his presidency has never stood a chance

Beset by problems not of his making, crippled by an inability to act decisively, it’s hard to imagine what his legacy will be
Opinion & Analysis
18 hours ago

PODCAST | Reshuffle and relief: unpacking the ANC's response to the unrest

We will be looking at the increasing calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to reshuffle his cabinet, in light of the state’s rather ham-handed response ...
Politics
6 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANC pays its staff for June, but who knows when they’ll get paid for July Politics
  2. R350 grant just a food parcel programme: Malema Politics
  3. WhatsApp group links ANC members to looting chaos Politics
  4. ANALYSIS | Have Ace Magashule and the RET brigade played their last hand? Politics
  5. If the mess in SA’s security cluster is not fixed, we are in trouble Politics

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail