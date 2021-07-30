Politics

WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission hears Bosasa-related evidence from former inquiry secretary Khotso De Wee

30 July 2021 - 09:45 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into state capture is on Friday hearing evidence related to Bosasa from former justice department COO Khotso De Wee.

De Wee was the inquiry's secretary until 2019. He was placed on leave, pending the outcome of an investigation into whether he received bribes from Bosasa during his tenure as COO of the department of justice.

The alleged bribe was linked to a tender in 2013 for a security system in various courts around the country.


The commission's chair, acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, had at the time said when he was alerted about former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s affidavit, he brought it to De Wee’s attention.

“Through its investigators, the commission is investigating the allegation against Dr De Wee. In the light of this and the seriousness of the allegation against him, Dr De Wee has offered not to report for duty, in effect to take special leave — pending the outcome of the investigation of the allegation against him,” Zondo said.

