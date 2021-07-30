WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission hears Bosasa-related evidence from former inquiry secretary Khotso De Wee

The commission of inquiry into state capture is on Friday hearing evidence related to Bosasa from former justice department COO Khotso De Wee.

De Wee was the inquiry's secretary until 2019. He was placed on leave, pending the outcome of an investigation into whether he received bribes from Bosasa during his tenure as COO of the department of justice.

The alleged bribe was linked to a tender in 2013 for a security system in various courts around the country.