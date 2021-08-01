Jacob Zuma's daughter to Naomi Campbell: 'You're not qualified to speak on Zuma matters'

One of former president Jacob Zuma’s children has hit back at British model Naomi Campbell who penned a letter to the jailed former president, pinning the recent turmoil on his defiance to appear before the state capture commission.

In summary, Jabu Zuma told Campbell she was not qualified to speak on Zuma's affairs.

In her open letter posted on Instagram, Campbell had alleged that the recent looting and destruction of scores of businesses in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng had threatened to undo what the late former president Nelson Mandela had fought hard to achieve. She blamed this on Zuma.

“Each day you defy the courts and stoke division, you take a step backwards from Madiba’s vision for SA to prosper and for there to not only be equitable political justice but also economic justice,” Campbell wrote.