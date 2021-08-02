ANCYL's Sizophila Mkhize yet to see charge sheet for 'racist' Phoenix remarks

ANC national youth task team (NYTT) member Sizophila Mkhize says she is yet to be served with formal communication regarding disciplinary action by the ANC parent body.

This was despite the ANC having announced last week that Mkhize would be hauled over the coals for “racist” remarks she made in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal.

Mkhize said she only saw the ANC statement on social media networks but had not received any formal communication.

She has been taking heat on multiple fronts after her visit to Phoenix where scores of people died during the unrest and looting spree that rocked the province more than a fortnight ago.