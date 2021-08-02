Mbalula on 'free Zuma anarchy': 'You can still demand his release without condoning barbarism'

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has slammed “free Jacob Zuma anarchy”, saying the former president's supporters could demand his release without condoning barbarism, ethnic mobilisation, torching and looting.

Rioting broke out in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last month, after the imprisonment of Zuma. He is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KZN. He was handed the sentence by the Constitutional Court after failing to appear at the state capture inquiry.

The violent unrest caused damage to property and livelihoods in both provinces. It also had a huge impact on events that took place in and around Phoenix, in eThekwini, in which scores were killed.

In a lengthy social media post, Mbalula said the anarchy disguised itself as a political protest and produced vigilantism and barbarism “of the worst kind”.

Mbalula said the anarchy's alleged “people's revolt” tendencies were backward.