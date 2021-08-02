POLL | Is suspending ministers enough?

The list of ministers who face suspension or are suspended from their duties continues to grow.

The latest minister to have been placed on suspension was health minister Zweli Mkhize, pending investigations concerning contracts between the health department and service provider Digital Vibes.

The department is accused of awarding Digital Vibes a “dodgy” tender worth R150m for communications regarding the National Health Insurance (NHI) rollout in 2019.

However, Mkhize denied benefiting personally from the contract. He also distanced himself from individuals implicated in the scandal, saying they were not his personal friends but comrades.