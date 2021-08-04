Tito Mboweni slams 'rumours' about local government elections

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has slammed rumours surrounding the local government elections, saying the country will soon know if it will be heading to the polls in October.

Over the past few months, some politicians and political parties have asked that the elections be postponed, citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) also made a legal bid to postpone the vote to February next year.

On social media, Mboweni said “rumours” regarding the elections should not be entertained.

“The question of the local government elections will be explained by minister Dlamini-Zuma and the IEC. Forget rumours,” said Mboweni.