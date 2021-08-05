IN QUOTES | Inside the IEC's plan to take election postponement bid to the ConCourt

The Electoral Commission (IEC) on Wednesday said it has strong enough reasons to ask the Constitutional Court to postpone the local government elections set to take place on Oct. 27.

IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini told a media briefing the commission had officially launched its application to have the elections postponed to February next year.

The briefing followed the announcement of the proclamation of the elections by Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday.

The minister said this will allow the commission to apply for the postponement of the elections, as per the recommendations made by Judge Dikgang Moseneke.

Moseneke was appointed by the IEC in May to investigate whether the election would be free and fair if it was held amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a report released last month, Moseneke said the safety of voters would be compromised if the elections took place later this year.

Here are five telling quotes from Mashinini:

Postponing the election

“The commission seeks to ask the Constitutional Court to declare that failure to hold the municipal elections by Nov. 1 is unconstitutional and invalid and suspend the declaration of invalidity until the end of February 2022.”