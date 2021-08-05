Politics

John Steenhuisen wants the SA Human Rights Commission to stop EFF's Phoenix march

05 August 2021 - 09:15
DA leader John Steenhuisen has called on the SA Human Rights Commission to step in. File photo.
DA leader John Steenhuisen has called on the SA Human Rights Commission to step in. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

DA leader John Steenhuisen has called on SA Human Rights Commission to stop the EFF's Phoenix march set to take place on Thursday.

Provincial leaders of the EFF in KwaZulu-Natal will embark on a march of solidarity in Phoenix, Durban, against those involved in criminal acts which saw 36 people killed during the recent unrest.

On Tuesday, the EFF said it would mobilise a “march to Phoenix against racist Indians”. However, after receiving backlash and criticism, the party changed this to march for “solidarity”.

Steenhuisen said the EFF was hoping to “stir up racial tensions and inflame violence” with its march in Phoenix.

“This kind of destructive racial provocation is all the EFF offer in the way of political discourse, and it cannot be allowed to take hold,” he said.

Phoenix rises from the ashes to try and heal racial rift

Moral regeneration and social cohesion campaign by KZN government and civil society strives to restore stability
News
1 day ago

Steenhuisen said the march could have the type of impact that gatherings at Nkandla on the eve of former president Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment had, saying the SA Police Service in the province “neither can, nor will, step in to prevent the threat of violence”.

He said communities across the province had already suffered tremendous trauma over the last month.

“They are hurt and vulnerable and they need the state’s protection against the instigators of racial violence. They certainly cannot become the scapegoats for what happened in the province, and they cannot become collateral damage in the EFF’s desperate quest for relevance,” he said.

On social media, users were divided over the march.

READ MORE

EFF protest against 'racist Indians' changed to march for solidarity after unity meeting

Provincial leaders of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in KwaZulu-Natal will embark on a peaceful march of solidarity in Phoenix, north of Durban, ...
Politics
14 hours ago

‘Insensitive’ or outspoken? Malema divides SA with criticism of ‘Milkpark’

EFF leader Julius Malema has divided social media with his comment.
Politics
3 days ago

Fana Mokoena slams SACP’s Blade Nzimande for ‘insurrection’ comments

“Blade Nzimande has just written a film called The Insurrection. It’s a dramatic script which is not well researched and has no actors," said former ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Cyril expected to be mined for info on Glencore at state capture inquiry Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | Have Ace Magashule and the RET brigade played their last hand? Politics
  3. WhatsApp group links ANC members to looting chaos Politics
  4. PODCAST | Reshuffle and relief: unpacking ANC’s response to the unrest Politics

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...