Jolidee Matongo poised to be Joburg mayor after thumbs up from ANC top six

The ANC top six has recommended Jolidee Matongo as the mayor of Johannesburg.

Matongo is the member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance.

Matongo, along with two other ANC Johannesburg mayoral candidates, were interviewed by the national officials on Wednesday evening.

A leaked memo addressed to Gauteng provincial secretary Jacob Khawe, sent by ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, and which TimesLIVE has seen, says Matongo is the party's preferred candidate.

The top six graded Matongo as their top candidate, followed by current city council chair of chairpersons, Salphina Matlou, and Mpho Moerane, MMC for environment and infrastructure services.