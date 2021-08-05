Politics

Jolidee Matongo poised to be Joburg mayor after thumbs up from ANC top six

A leaked memo addressed to Gauteng provincial secretary Jacob Khawe, sent by ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, says Matongo is the party's preferred mayoral candidate for Joburg.

05 August 2021 - 19:43
Joburg MMC for finance Jodilee Matongo delivering the city's budget speech. He is the ANC's preferred candidate for mayor.
Joburg MMC for finance Jodilee Matongo delivering the city's budget speech. He is the ANC's preferred candidate for mayor.
Image: City of Joburg/Facebook

The ANC top six has recommended Jolidee Matongo as the mayor of Johannesburg.

Matongo is the member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance.

Matongo, along with two other ANC Johannesburg mayoral candidates, were interviewed by the national officials on Wednesday evening.

A leaked memo addressed to Gauteng provincial secretary Jacob Khawe, sent by ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, and which TimesLIVE has seen, says Matongo is the party's preferred candidate.

The top six graded Matongo as their top candidate, followed by current city council chair of chairpersons, Salphina Matlou, and Mpho Moerane, MMC for environment and infrastructure services.

It’s a first: ANC top brass to interview three Joburg mayoral candidates

The new policy has been implemented to ensure ‘proper management of democracy and assurance of quality’
News
1 day ago

“The national officials were of the view that all three comrades were excellent candidates but that Cde Jolidee Mathongo was the preferred candidate ...” Duarte said in the memo.

The three candidates were the first to be subjected to a new rule introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa where prospective mayors, especially of metros, are interviewed by the party’s top brass.

The Sunday Times reported last month that Ramaphosa had told his comrades in the NEC that the ANC should consider introducing a process whereby the NEC or national working committee interviews mayoral candidates once a list of three candidates per post has been submitted by the lower structures.

Matongo is expected to take over as mayor when the council sits early next week. Insiders have told TimesLIVE that the ANC in the city will have the backing of its coalition partners during the vote.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

ANC Gauteng top brass meet to finalise Johannesburg mayoral candidate

The Sunday Times reported last week that finance MMC Jolidee Matongo was emerging as the frontrunner to take over as executive mayor following the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Finance MMC frontrunner in mayoral race for Johannesburg

Johannesburg member of the mayoral committee for finance Jolidee Matongo is emerging as the frontrunner to take over as acting executive mayor ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Cyril expected to be mined for info on Glencore at state capture inquiry Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | Have Ace Magashule and the RET brigade played their last hand? Politics
  3. WhatsApp group links ANC members to looting chaos Politics
  4. PODCAST | Reshuffle and relief: unpacking ANC’s response to the unrest Politics

Latest Videos

'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...
Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home

Related articles

  1. It’s a first: ANC top brass to interview three Joburg mayoral candidates News
  2. ANC Gauteng top brass meet to finalise Johannesburg mayoral candidate Politics
  3. Finance MMC frontrunner in mayoral race for Johannesburg News