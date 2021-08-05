Politics

Lindiwe Sisulu admits that fraud and corruption in her department denied people access to clean water

SIU probe into four tenders worth R474m is a step towards rooting out corruption, says water and sanitation minister

05 August 2021 - 16:54
Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the SIU probe into four tenders worth R474m is a step towards rooting out corruption.
Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the SIU probe into four tenders worth R474m is a step towards rooting out corruption.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) probe into four tenders worth R474m is a step towards rooting out corruption.

The minister said this graft had “over the years denied our people access to clean water and provision of decent sanitation”.

She was reacting to the SIU's announcement that it had been authorised to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the department.

“The investigation will focus on the procurement of, or contracting and implementation of four information technology contracts that were awarded by DWS [the department of water and sanitation] to EOH and its subsidiaries,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

SIU to investigate IT tenders in water and sanitation department

Four tenders worth R474m are under scrutiny as the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) opens a probe into allegations of corruption and ...
News
4 hours ago

Sisulu said she welcomed the probe, saying the tenders in question had been awarded as far back as 2012.

“As we turn around the department, we need all the necessary support from various institutions including law enforcement agencies. The war against fraud and corruption is a collective responsibility and can only be won if we put our hands on deck,” she said.

Sisulu said the developments announced by the SIU had been as a result of the department's forensic audit, which concluded 42 investigations during the 2019/2020 financial year.  

“The SIU has been and will continue working closely with the commission of inquiry into state capture in the investigation of this matter [and] will refer any criminal conduct it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority, as well as the Hawks and the SA Police Service, for further action.”

The unit said it was working closely with the state capture commission of inquiry on the probe, which also sought to recover any financial losses suffered by the state.

Sisulu urged all institutions under her department to co-operate with all law enforcement agencies, including the SIU, on various investigations affecting the department. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

No cabinet reshuffle on Friday, Ramaphosa has not consulted top six: Jessie Duarte

The ANC's top brass has poured cold water on speculation over a possible cabinet reshuffle, amid calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to axe some ...
Politics
2 hours ago

SIU to probe gaping holes within government’s War on Leaks project

Only 7,000 of the proposed 15,000 youths were trained as plumbers and artisans, and none of them were employed
News
1 month ago

SA needs more than R120bn in 10 years to ensure water security

The department of water and sanitation says SA needs R120bln in the next 10 years to ensure that water security is guaranteed.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Cyril expected to be mined for info on Glencore at state capture inquiry Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | Have Ace Magashule and the RET brigade played their last hand? Politics
  3. WhatsApp group links ANC members to looting chaos Politics
  4. PODCAST | Reshuffle and relief: unpacking ANC’s response to the unrest Politics

Latest Videos

'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...
Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home