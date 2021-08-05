Lindiwe Sisulu admits that fraud and corruption in her department denied people access to clean water

Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) probe into four tenders worth R474m is a step towards rooting out corruption.

The minister said this graft had “over the years denied our people access to clean water and provision of decent sanitation”.

She was reacting to the SIU's announcement that it had been authorised to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the department.

“The investigation will focus on the procurement of, or contracting and implementation of four information technology contracts that were awarded by DWS [the department of water and sanitation] to EOH and its subsidiaries,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.